It's All In How You Look At Storms

I watched as storm clouds rolled in and lightning began to dance across the sky. All day the wind was brutal, ripping and tearing at everything. The heat and humidity were wretched. After the storm, the early morning air was sweet and cool; I drank it in with every breath.

Storms – nature’s breakdowns. In nature, when the eco system is out of balance, storms occur: it’s nature way of finding balance.

It’s the same for people. Human breakdowns have their own way of occurring, tension building anxiety. Sometimes we look for a way to trigger the pending storm so we can be done with it. Finally, an event -- sometimes unrelated to the actual breakdown -- causes the storm to blow up and we find balance, ready for the next storm.

In the freshness of new and relaxed energy, we think and feel things through, a breakthrough -- looking for the learning and new growth, stripping away the debris of dead thought, shedding what’s not working for us. In this new fresh air, we find balance. Magic can happen here where we find our new selves.

Many people are afraid of storms and avoid them. A more useful way is to ready ourselves for life’s storms and practice how to tap into their energy.

Edison found two thousand ways not to build a light bulb. Every breakdown was a step towards success. When you master breakdowns (storms) like Edison, you can also say – Ahh … I see the light!

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.