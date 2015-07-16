Putting The 'Gay' Back In Gay

The jubilant tones are heard across the nation: The Supreme Court has ruled marriage is an equal opportunity event for all couples!

Not everyone is lifting their voice in song. Evangelical Christians are lamenting the doom that will occur as homosexual love taints the religious shield of marriage. Feminists are wondering how their gay brothers and sisters jumped on marriage, the institution that patriarchy designed to hold women and children as property.

Legal marriage is manmade. It defines the parameters of the legal relationship: who belongs to whom and who owns what while living or dead. The religious nature of marriage is sacramental and means different things to different denominations.

My partner of 26 years and I have lived a rich full life together bound by such deep love and respect it would take some world-shattering event to separate us.

We believe love comes from God (however you define God), is omnipresent, everywhere. Love is the highest calling and has the power to transform our lives and the world. Love holds my partner and me in our relationship, not marriage.

“Love and marriage, love and marriage, go together like a horse and carriage?” Not really; the song is wrong.

However, for now let’s celebrate and be jubilant because the Supreme Court finally stated the obvious: There’s more than one opinion on everything; and now, after years of disgraceful violence and discrimination, gay people can finally be … gay.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.