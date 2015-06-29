Give Credit Where Credit Is Due

I believe in saying when something’s not working, and I believe in giving credit when it’s due.

Wednesday, June 24, I attended the swearing-in and promotion ceremony for the Rockford Police Department. Seven new recruits and seven veteran officers and two other officers were recognized for their commitment and dedication to the community.

The oath of office was administered by Chief (Chet) Epperson as a family member pinned the star on the new officer. One mother took her son’s head in her hands, kissed him, made the sign of the cross on his forehead and, in this spirit, gave him to the community. It touched my heart.

Everything that was celebrated – the seven veteran officers promoted to investigators, the two men who received letters of commendation for the design and implementation of the Nuisance Abatement Vehicle – enlarged the safety of people in Rockford.

On Sunday, the seven new officers left for 480 hours of Police Boot Camp. When they return to Rockford, they have months of training and the police exam before they will carry a gun or take to the streets.

So today let’s pause and give credit to the Rockford Police Department for selecting them to serve in Rockford … because it is right and just to give credit when it’s due.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.