© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Give Credit Where Credit Is Due

Northern Public Radio | By WNIJ News
Published June 29, 2015 at 4:00 AM CDT
lou_ness_2_0.jpg

I believe in saying when something’s not working, and I believe in giving credit when it’s due.

Wednesday, June 24, I attended the swearing-in and promotion ceremony for the Rockford Police Department. Seven new recruits and seven veteran officers and two other officers were recognized for their commitment and dedication to the community.

The oath of office was administered by Chief (Chet) Epperson as a family member pinned the star on the new officer. One mother took her son’s head in her hands, kissed him, made the sign of the cross on his forehead and, in this spirit, gave him to the community. It touched my heart.

Everything that was celebrated – the seven veteran officers promoted to investigators, the two men who received letters of commendation for the design and implementation of the Nuisance Abatement Vehicle – enlarged the safety of people in  Rockford.

On Sunday, the seven new officers left for 480 hours of Police Boot Camp. When they return to Rockford, they have months of training and the police exam before they will carry a gun or take to the streets.

So today let’s pause and give credit to the Rockford Police Department for selecting them to serve in Rockford … because it is right and just to give credit when it’s due.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.

Tags

Lou NessWNIJ Perspectives
Related Stories