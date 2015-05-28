A Woman Of A Certain Age ...

I am aging. I have fears about old age.

As I look around me, youth wins the day while older people obsess over wrinkle creams, anti-aging products and Viagra working to “keep up appearances” … and other things.

Aging in America is tough.

It’s not that I thought I would outrun aging (the alternative is…) I did think it would look better, kinder and have hidden virtues that I would grow to cherish and value as the things of youth were replaced with the wisdom of age.

Last week I tried on this very cute shapely dress. Lifting the dress over my head I felt it fall over my shoulders, I turned around and looked into the horrid dressing room mirror only to discover an alien had snatched my body.

I looked for the empty pod; remember “Invasions of the Body Snatchers”?! Surely the body in the mirror was not me!

I was shocked. In my mind’s eye I saw youth, I felt youth, I felt vibrant, clear-skinned and taut. In the mirror, I am grey, wrinkled, shrinking and have (heaven forbid) liver spots!

In America, a woman who grows old in herself and honors her aging body deserves a medal, for she has won the war -- overcoming the lie that we can look youthful forever.

She loves who she is as she is. She ages on her own terms.

Look! That’s her in the mirror: a woman who is real, wrinkled and wise.

Yah!!

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.