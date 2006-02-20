Congo Refugees Find Shelter on Islands

A four-year-long civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo officially ended in 2002, but ongoing clashes in the east of the country continue to push tens of thousands of people from their homes.
In the mineral-rich but remote Katanga province, several thousand people have taken refuge on two islands in the middle of a lake.
The refugees are fleeing clashes between Mai Mai fighters and the Congolese Army, which is trying to wipe out the militiamen and regain control over what's been a largely lawless part of Central Africa.
