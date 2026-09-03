WNIJ Sweepstakes Rules

1 No pledge is necessary to enter.

2 Entries will only be accepted during the sweepstakes period, as announced on air, online or via email. Each sweepstakes has a defined period of time for entry. For phone calls, entries are time-stamped from the time the call is answered by a Northern Public Radio representative. For the website, the entry is time-stamped from the time the entry/pledge page is loaded.

3 Prizes cannot be substituted for their fair market cash value. If winner declines the prize, no other prize will be offered. Prize(s) will only be released once a completed W-9 is submitted to Northern Public Radio.

4 Winners will be randomly drawn and notified by a station employee within 15 days of the end of the sweepstakes period. Winning names will be posted on this website and may or may not be announced on-air.

5 In the event a prize is refused or is unclaimed for one week, a new name will be drawn and the winner contacted. The process will be repeated until the prize is accepted.

6 Prizes will be reported as taxable income, in accordance with IRS regulations.

7 One winner per household. Selected winners are ineligible to win additional prizes within 120 days.

8 Odds are determined by the number of entries.

9 Employees of Northern Public Radio and their immediate families are ineligible.

10 Sweepstakes are void where prohibited.

11 Automated or scripted sweepstakes entries will be disqualified and restrictions on access to northernpublicradio.org may be invoked.

12 In cases in which the sweepstakes prize is donated, the winner may be subject to any special requirements by the donor of the prize, prize is non-transferable, the donor's employees and their immediate family are not eligible to win.

13 The winner agrees to participate in promotion of the event or gift won as a prize; including, but not limited to, the use of his or her name, photograph or likeness.

14 To be eligible for a travel prize, winner must be 18 years or over.

15 Northern Public Radio assumes no responsibility for any property loss, damage, or personal injury resulting from any prize won.

16 Results of the drawing are final--there are no substitutions, exchanges or cash redemptions allowed. The names of the winners - and a copy of these Official Rules--may be obtained from Northern Public Radio by mailing a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Northern Public Radio, 801N. 1st Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

17 Northern Public Radio is not responsible for entries that are not received due to issues with Internet or telephone access.

18 Facebook/Meta in no way sponsors, endorses, administers, or associates with the sweepstakes.

19 Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States only.