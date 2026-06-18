Perspective: Obama Presidential Center

I am excited. I just bought my ticket to visit the Obama Presidential Center. It’s different from any other presidential museum I’ve been to, and I’ve been to many. The ticket will get you into the actual museum, dedicated to Obama’s life and presidency, and yes, to Michelle’s, too. But the Obama Center is much more than a museum. There are art exhibits, a basketball court, a beautiful park with a sledding hill, and a public library branch - and those are all free and open to the public.

This place will be a great tourist attraction and represents a huge 850 million dollar investment for the neglected Chicago South Side. When deciding where to site the center, Barack and Michelle chose this area of Chicago, where he got his political start and where she grew up.

Respected journalist Jeffrey Goldberg recently said, “Obviously we all recognize that Trump is the most consequential American leader of the 21st century and I include the first Black president in that assessment.”

While we are certainly seeing consequential corruption and cruelty and lasting harm to many from the current administration, I think that’s a judgment best left for the historians.

In contrast, Obama’s presidency was a high point for the country. He left a legacy of decency, honesty and respect for the presidency and for the American people. And now, he’s created a presidential center that continues the work he started.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.

