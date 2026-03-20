Perspective: Childcare means education for parents

When I was accepted to grad school, I had no idea how I was going to manage. I was a newly separated parent and I moved to DeKalb with two part time jobs and a small journalism portfolio.

When I looked at the daily rate for campus childcare, my heart fell. But I could afford a day, maybe two if I scheduled classes strategically. Then I found a page about support for students.

After a quick meeting, I found out that I qualified to have all of my childcare costs covered while completing my master’s degree.

This was thanks to two programs: the Preschool for All Expansion program and a grant called Childcare Access Means Parents in School, or CCAMPIS for short.

I found out today that the CCAMPIS program has been eliminated at NIU because the federal government has cut funding to the program.

This confuses me.

Without the grant, it’s likely my wages would have remained stagnant. Prior to getting my master’s degree, I never earned more than $16 hourly from an employer.

Now, I teach at the university, which gives me a flexible schedule for my kids. I live in the community and own my home. My education was my fastest path to self sufficiency.

Hopefully parents will be able to pick up the slack from other safety nets like 4C. The center’s staff cares deeply about its families and knows our community and its resources.

DeKalb has already been identified as a preschool desert. Why make it harder for parents to make economic progress?

I’m Nia Norris and this is my perspective.