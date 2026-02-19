© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Magic Words

Northern Public Radio | By Francisco Solares-Larrave
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:16 AM CST
Pixabay
How did Francisco Solares-Lavarre learn so much about sneakers? Three magic words

In this competitive culture, there's an expression that has acquired a particular meaning. Since we live in an environment run by notions like "winners" and "losers," most people avoid using it because of its association with the losing group.

However, in my experience, this expression brings the opposite result. I learned that, far from placing me in the loser team, it makes me feel better and helps me overcome my shortcomings.

The expression is "I don't know."

As an academic, it's assumed that I may know enough to make me conversant in a variety of topics... until I don't. Then my conversational skills collapse, I'm adrift… And I resort to the rhetorical life jacket of saying: "I don't know."

After my admission, the conversation turns into a kind lecture that educates me about the topic, and, in the process, my conversation partner gets an ego boost.
I admit that the first time I said "I don't know" was in class. I admitted my ignorance to avoid teaching something wrong. My students were initially surprised, but then they realized that their professor, who writes "PhD" after his name in his syllabus, isn't really all that smart.

And yet, I am smart enough to teach them.

Admitting my ignorance allowed others to teach me, and as a result I have been able to pass on that knowledge. Now I can brag that I know about the TV show Stranger Things and Hoka shoes.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my learned perspective.
Francisco Solares-Larrave
A Guatemalan native, he arrived in the United States in the late eighties on a Fulbright Scholarship to do graduate studies in comparative literature at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana. He has been teaching Spanish language, literature and culture at NIU since August 2000, and his main research interests are 19th-century Spanish American literature.
See stories by Francisco Solares-Larrave