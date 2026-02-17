Perspective: Welcome the fire horse!

The year of the Snake has ended; enter the Fire Horse! Yes, the Lunar New Year dawned this morning with the new moon. And the February new moon also hails Mardi Gras. I can imagine a giant paper mache horse aboard a parade float in New Orleans - spewing streams of purple and green crepe paper; its riders tossing beads into the crowds of revelers.

So while we may be going through our routine Tuesday tasks, there are celebrations afoot. And maybe like me, you’re ready for a change of pace, a disruption even.

In Chinese astrology the Fire Horse symbolizes passion, courage and a drive for change - essential qualities needed now if we are to stop the momentum destroying our human rights, democracy and the environment.

Accompanying the Fire Horse into the new year today is a “ring of fire” solar eclipse visible from Antarctica. Then the Lunar New Year celebration culminates with the Lantern Festival on the next full moon, March 3rd - a Full Blood Moon that coincides with a total lunar eclipse. How’s that for the stars aligning?

Sometimes an image helps to fortify our pursuits. I can’t think of a more appropriate one than the Fire Horse to spark our determination and ferocity in working and voting and speaking up for change.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.