The joy of doing something new -- badly

This weekend, I’ll be onstage at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre performing in Giselle, a classical ballet that premiered in the 1840s.

I will not be playing Giselle or any other main character. I’ll have a very minor role as a “lady of the court.” But I’ll still experience all the nerves of performing before a crowd, the joy of practicing with a group towards a shared a goal, and the unbeatable excitement of being backstage on opening night. For me, the joy will be magnified because my 13-year-old daughter is also in the performance.

Sharing the stage with my child and my newfound dance studio family is an unexpected pleasure I’ve rediscovered in my mid-forties, long after I thought my dancing days were over. My body isn’t as strong as it used to be. I can’t jump as high or spin as fast. My ankles tend to buckle, and I get dizzy so quickly. But I also have an emotional resilience and sense of humor that grow deeper each year, and my dance classes are the highlight of my week.

I’m planning to keep dancing as long as I’m able to stand, and I can’t think of a more joyful way to stay connected to my body as I age.

This spring, I encourage you to try something new – even if you feel like you’re doing it badly! The benefits are well worth that vulnerability.

I'm Beth Schewe, and that's my perspective.