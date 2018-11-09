The Caravan

As a caravan of Central American refugees works its way north through Mexico, some have claimed that "Middle Easterners" are accompanying the group. I thought that was a ludicrous idea, until I looked more closely at the photographs. Then, as I carefully examined the faces of the travelers, what I had at first doubted soon became obvious.

I saw the Middle Easterner in the face of the infant being held and admired by his parents.



I saw the Middle Easterner in the face of the child, fleeing violence but trusting his family to protect him.



I saw the Middle Easterner in the worried look on his parents' faces when they couldn't locate him in the crowd.



And I saw the Middle Easterner in the hundreds of people living along the travel route, giving food, water, medical assistance and comfort to complete strangers.



2,000 years ago, another Middle Eastern family fled violence, not knowing what their own future would be but trusting in a God to guide them to a safe haven until they could return to their homeland with their young son. Their hopes and dreams, I am sure, were not any different from the aspirations of the refugees we see today.



I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.