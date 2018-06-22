The Benefits Of Civility

Seated across the table from me was a gentleman whose social and political beliefs were, to say the least, the polar opposite of my own.

I listened quietly as he expounded on a number of issues and bided my time. Typically I have no problem expressing my point of view in these discussions, but this was not a typical situation.

When he sensed my reticence, I joked that -- in the interest of group harmony -- I was suppressing my liberal viewpoint. He laughed, but he understood my reasoning. What was about to take place would be a first for both of us.

We were waiting for the final jurors to be picked and would then hear evidence in a criminal court case whose outcome we, the jury, would have to decide. Unanimously.

The strategy paid off. We spoke and we listened. We debated – civilly -- and some of us took the role of devil's advocate.

After delivering our verdict and preparing to go to our respective homes, the conservative juror reached over, shook my hand and -- with a genuine smile and sincerity in his voice -- said, "You may be a liberal, but I appreciated your input and I'm glad you were part of this group."

Now, if we could just have that level of respect and cooperation in other parts of our fractured society.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my perspective.