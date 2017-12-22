Finding Peace In This Season

Many years ago -- shortly before Christmas -- I learned that I was about to become unemployed. All non-essential purchases stopped, including the Christmas tree that would have gone in my living room.

Christmas Eve arrived, and I headed outside into the snow while carrying a small backpack. Upon reaching a wooded area at the edge of town, I stopped near a thornapple tree and removed my pack.

Inside it were natural items -- feathers, minerals, tree nuts and bird nests -- which I had been using each year to decorate my indoor tree. Now, as I placed them on the thornapple in front of me, they would soon greet Christmas morning in their native element.

By candlelight, I read the comforting words from the Gospel of St. Luke: "The angel said to them, 'Do not be afraid, for I bring you good news of great joy for all the people.' "

Good news. Great joy. All the people. Did that include me? Yes, and anyone willing to listen and have faith to believe the promise.

I walked home contemplating what I had just read by candlelight. My coming unemployment and the lack of an indoor tree no longer overwhelmed me. If ancient shepherds could glorify God for what they had just learned, perhaps I could as well.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my perspective.