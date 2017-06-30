Overcoming The Darkness

One year ago, our nation was shocked by another mass murder. This time, it was the killing of visitors to the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

The darkness of senseless violence closed in on the Orlando community just as it has in so many other cities. Questions, blame, suggested solutions, and despair all gather in a mix that asks the unanswerable question, "Why?"

But darkness, by definition, is the absence of light. Darkness is overcome when even a single small point of light declares its power to illuminate the void.

Within a few weeks of the tragedy, First Lutheran Church in DeKalb would host an interfaith memorial for the victims of the shooting. Christians, Jews, Muslims, and perhaps other faiths as well were present to respond with love and outreach to this act of hate.

Members of the LGBT community would be joined by their straight allies in a show of solidarity against the prejudice that led to the events of that night.

As the service ended, we carried lit candles from the sanctuary to the outdoors. A breath of wind extinguished my candle, and almost immediately a woman whom I did not know stepped forward to light mine.

Symbolically, she did what we all should do -- share our light and love with others to overcome the darkness.

I'm Jim Kline, and that's my perspective.