WNIJ Perspectives

The Problem With Judging On Looks

Northern Public Radio | By Jim Kline
Published February 24, 2017 at 4:00 AM CST
jim_kline_1.jpg

We are often told to never judge a book by its cover. My corollary to that axiom is, “Never judge an intellect by its occupation.”
 

For several years, I was the dump keeper for a small community in Wisconsin. Recyclable items such as magazines would be brought to the site as well. During periods of inactivity, I would often take the opportunity to read material dropped off by local residents.

One patron arrived with a stack of magazines belonging to her husband, a local professional. When I asked her to set them aside so I could peruse them later, her response was, "Oh ... don't bother ... even I couldn't understand them."

"Even I?" I thought to myself ... “Well, of course...if she couldn't comprehend it, what possible hope was there for the dump keeper (albeit one with a graduate degree from a major state university)?” She had simply assumed, based on my work status, that I must have lacked the intellectual capacity to understand the material. I said nothing, other than to wish the woman a pleasant day.

 After the patron left, I scanned the magazines to look for any articles of interest, and soon was reading a fascinating--and understandable--story on high altitude pulmonary edema.

Many times since that incident, I have told the story to illustrate the dangers of stereotyping, and most who have heard it get the point immediately.

I'm Jim Kline, and that's my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesJim Kline