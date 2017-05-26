A Life Of Quality Content

At first glance, my 12-year-old grand-nephew, Frank, is like most boys his age.

He loves pizza, sleepovers with friends, and playing with the family dog. He even hosts his own YouTube channel devoted to Minecraft, Legend of Zelda, and the many other video games in which he has become proficient.

But beneath the surface lurks a reality of his daily life which no child should have to deal with. Now in the final stages of an aggressive cancer, he faces each day with courage, acceptance, and wisdom beyond his brief years.

When he visits my church with his family, I am reminded of Jesus’s admonition to have the faith of a child. This is not a promotion of childishness; rather it affirms the importance of a child-like trust in the protection and care given by a loving parent.

When Frank first told his online viewers the seriousness of his health condition, the outpouring of love and support was heartwarming. He assured them that he intended, in his words, to produce quality content until it is time to go to Heaven.

The promise which he gave to his viewers could serve as an excellent metaphor as we go about our own daily lives. May all of us, in our relationships with each other, strive to produce "quality content" until we too are called to our Heavenly home.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my perspective.