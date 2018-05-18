The Real Reason For Shame

I am not a betting person, but I would be willing to wager that no one has ever seen an opinion piece titled "Heterosexual Teacher Shames First-Graders."

Yes, that would be ludicrous, but no less ludicrous than the headline I did see recently: "Homosexual Teacher Shames First-Graders." The author of this screed was Laurie Higgins, cultural analyst for the Illinois Family Institute, which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A young student had questioned his teacher about the source of a bouquet of flowers. When the teacher responded that they had come from his husband, the child verbalized his disgust; and the teacher knew it was time for an important lesson about tolerance, respect, and understanding.

No, the child was not "shamed," nor was he punished or belittled. As a former teacher, I have had similar talks with children when those who are different become the object of ridicule.

But the opinion piece grew darkly sinister as Higgins described her discomfort in seeing a photo of the teacher receiving a hug from a child. The real shame here is in the writing of a profoundly prejudiced individual whose contempt for the LGBT community seems to have absolutely no bounds.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my perspective.