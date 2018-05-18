© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Perspectives

The Real Reason For Shame

Northern Public Radio | By Jim Kline
Published May 18, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
jim_kline_1.jpg

I am not a betting person, but I would be willing to wager that no one has ever seen an opinion piece titled "Heterosexual Teacher Shames First-Graders."

Yes, that would be ludicrous, but no less ludicrous than the headline I did see recently: "Homosexual Teacher Shames First-Graders." The author of this screed was Laurie Higgins, cultural analyst for the Illinois Family Institute, which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A young student had questioned his teacher about the source of a bouquet of flowers. When the teacher responded that they had come from his husband, the child verbalized his disgust; and the teacher knew it was time for an important lesson about tolerance, respect, and understanding.

No, the child was not "shamed," nor was he punished or belittled. As a former teacher, I have had similar talks with children when those who are different become the object of ridicule.

But the opinion piece grew darkly sinister as Higgins described her discomfort in seeing a photo of the teacher receiving a hug from a child. The real shame here is in the writing of a profoundly prejudiced individual whose contempt for the LGBT community seems to have absolutely no bounds.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesJim Kline
Related Stories