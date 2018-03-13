Don't Let Inertia Limit Your Life

Now is the accepted time. Now is the day of salvation. Preachers quoted this scripture at the end of sermons, hoping to entice us to walk up the aisle and accept Jesus. “You could die any time, lose out on eternal bliss. Decide now.”

Even though they talked about a spiritual path in life-or-death terms, I think there is wisdom here for our daily lives. We think we have time to get things done, but we don’t. I’m not just talking about death sneaking up on us. I’m talking about accepting good things here and now.

I think about how it took a year to take my horses to Everbold Farms for training. I call it inertia, what stopped me, a subtle barrier that is shyness mixed up with not wanting to impose mixed up with sticking to a routine. Fortunately, I found my way there last summer and worked with Carol, who helped me connect with my mares. She moved back East, and I regretted that extra year we could have worked together were it not for this inertia stopping me.

So, remember, now is the accepted time. Now is the day. Even though inertia might be as familiar as a favorite sofa, push against it, stand on your feet and do what you’d been meaning to do.

I’m Katie Andraski, and that’s my perspective.