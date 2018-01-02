Find Your Epiphany To Restore Soul

Even though the days are lengthening and my horses will begin shedding by the end of January, we are at the beginning of the bleak time.

The ratchet up to Christmas is over. Lights pushing against dark nights in the countryside will come down. Our decorations will return to boxes. We no longer look for a white Christmas. Snow becomes hard work and a risky drive. There isn’t much to look forward to between now and when crocuses bloom.

But it’s the season of Epiphany, touched off by the kings bringing Jesus gifts. It’s a word I associate with a cartoon light bulb going off over my head.

Maybe it’s time to look for that insight, for enjoying the small things that enrich like reading a book, or watching an absorbing Netflix series that lifts your spirits. A bunch of flowers might brighten your home.

Who says Christmas cookies are only for Christmas? There’s nothing like the smell of baking to warm and comfort. (If you made a resolution to lose weight, try a new recipe that goes along with your plan.)

Get outside and walk. Look for the beauty in your neighborhood. Or take a hot bath. Let the warmth hold you. Find ways to restore your soul until the sun pushes back those long nights, the grass turns green, and you hear water squeaking between the blades.

I’m Katie Andraski, and that’s my perspective.