Two Dates That Echo With Horror

The morning of January 23 brought the ugliest and saddest of news. A 15-year-old boy walked into the commons area of his school and opened fire, ultimately slaying two and wounding 18 others, casting a scar that will be long visible.

Since the case has been assigned to juvenile court, the shooter’s identity and other details are kept in the confines of the court room; but investigators are desperately trying to find the roots of the shooter’s motives and his capacity to appreciate the gravity of his crimes.

But in addition to the atrocity of the events, here’s the truly shocking thing: This is the eleventh confirmed school shooting this year -- only 29 days!

Several reports have documented the frantic terrified phone calls made to parents. And to the parents of the two children murdered -- Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, cut down at only 15 -- there is nothing worse than the pain of a mother and father following behind their child’s hearse.

On February 14, Northern Illinois University will be honoring the memory of our own campus shooting, the tenth anniversary.

I am not going to make this into a screed about needing stricter gun control policies but, in addition to many other social problems that continue to perplex us and hobble our progress as a society, we must engage more openly and honestly about American violence. Plain and simple.

To the parents, families, students, faculty, staff and community of Marshall Community High School, I offer my sincerest condolences. Know you are not alone; and please remember: forward, together forward.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.