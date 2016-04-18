Budget Inaction Needs Action

Illinois is in the depths of an historic budget impasse. The democratic-controlled legislature is pushing for tax increases while Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner opposes any taxes. Unfortunately, their inability to find any compromise will affect all Illinoisans, particularly the poor and working class.

Many services have been impacted, including child welfare, Meals-on-Wheels, epilepsy treatments, sexual assault and rape crisis centers, drug treatment programs, juvenile justice programs, and many others.

In addition, the drain on our public higher education system is staggering. Universities like Chicago State, Northeastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and many community colleges are careening toward financial disaster and have begun to furlough staff.

The Monetary Award Program, or MAP grants -- which helps more than 130,000 students in financial need -- was suspended last year after Gov. Rauner vetoed a higher education funding bill. Grants for the coming school year are in question as well.

Due to the uncertainty, many high school seniors are looking toward colleges outside the state … but what about the poor and working-class students who may not have those options? Or, what about those families in desperate need of services?

When politicians play these dangerous games in the name of their principles, they sacrifice the lives and opportunities of families on the fault line.

It is time for each of us, regardless of political stripe, to demand our elected officials do their jobs. Call, write, or email your elected officials in Springfield and demand they reach compromise and save our state. That is not hyperbole. That is our current reality.

My name is Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.