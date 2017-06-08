What's Wrong With A Little Indulgence?

I’ve recently read a couple of news stories that touched on human frailty and imperfection in ways worthy of a little further consideration.

One story encouraged readers to revel in their imperfections and come clean about their most embarrassing screw-ups.

Another story raised the question of why we’re sure swapping out bad habits for good ones will immediately yield transcendent joy.

Honestly, don’t we all get a little joy from doing something – or enjoying something – that is maybe a little “bad” for us? Like beer-braised brats hot off the grill? A second helping of our favorite dessert? Sitting around the TV cheering on our favorite team? Or sipping an ice-cold beverage on the sands of your favorite beach?

Seriously, I know folks who reach nirvana as they dig into a pint of Ollie’s mint chocolate chip custard as the sun sets low on a stressful day. Some days, nothing instills confidence for me like a freshly brewed, steaming-hot, non-fat, decaf, Starbucks latte. Heck, for one of my co-workers, a snack-size Snickers can make all the difference between hope and despair when the work day stressors are taking their toll!

Now, I’m not prescribing unbridled gluttony or indolent idleness for folks; I’m just suggesting that we don’t deny ourselves a few reckless indulgences in fleeting pleasure every now and then.

School’s out, summer’s upon us, and I don’t want to feel like I need to hang my head or hide my face when I’m waiting in line for a healthy helping of backsliding and mocha chip custard on Sunday afternoon.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.