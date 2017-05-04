Spring May Just Change Your Life

There’s a lot of research that shows exposure to sunshine makes for a happier mood. This suggests that the return of spring changes a lot of lives for the better.

Researchers use terms like “subjective well-being” or “life satisfaction” to measure the ineffable construct of happiness, and some interesting findings have turned up regarding what actually does contribute to a person’s happiness.

Perhaps one of the most surprising findings is something called the “Progress Paradox.” This refers to the curious relationship that exists between the advancement of civilization and the satisfaction we find in our lives.

It turns out that the more complex and advanced civilizations have become, the less satisfaction people are experiencing in their lives. Progress doesn’t necessarily bring happiness for everyone.

As typical hours for rest and relaxation have decreased as technology and work demands have increased, our overall life satisfaction has dropped! In fact, the new stressors that these advances present cause more problems on a deeper level than absence of the new technology created.

To paraphrase a quote that’s been attributed to the likes of Einstein, Schumacher, and even Woody Guthrie, “Any intelligent fool can make things bigger and more complex, but it takes a stroke of genius and great courage to move in the opposite direction.”

Perhaps it’s time to harness your inner genius and see just how much pleasure you can find in an afternoon spent idly watching the clouds roll by or spreading mulch in your garden.

And if your boss gives you grief, remind her that research shows happier people are actually more productive when they’re on the clock than their crankier colleagues.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.