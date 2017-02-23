What's Wrong With 'Some People'

I have discovered the problem with “some people.”

And, once I realized it, I couldn’t help but think that it was so obvious all along. So here it is: The problem with “some people” is the very identifier itself -- “some people.”

The moment an observation begins, “well, some people believe …” or “some people do not like …,” the person hearing such an observation ought to be skeptical.

It is similar, in my mind, to how the phrase that begins “I’m not being sexist, but …” is always followed by a sexist comment. Note I said similar, not the same.

Because here is the deal: Language matters. Words matter. When I hear an observation that includes “some people,” more often than not the speaker knows who these elusive, undefined people are -- but, for some reason, decides to remain vague.

Whether referring to a collection of individuals or a certain “group” of individuals, resorting to the phrase “some people” represents a careless and cowardly choice of language that too often simply perpetuates rumors or stereotypes. Or both.

Maybe the speaker is trying to avoid conflict or the repercussions of the observation. And maybe, just maybe, the weakness of the position makes the speaker want to create plausible deniability.

We hide behind generalities and point the finger at “some people,” when we should be talking to “a person” about “actual people.”

Regardless, the next time you hear someone say “some people,” call them out.

I’m Michael Perry, and this is my perspective.