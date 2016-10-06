Thoughts On That 80/20 Split

I have always liked the 80/20 split. In finances, we are told to live off 80% of our income and save and/or donate 20%. In my writing classes, I tell my students that most writing can be tightened up by cutting 20% and leaving the 80% that works.

A very different number arises when we think of the current political climate: many would say we are a country divided: 50/50. What if we rejected that perception and applied the 80/20 split? What if we said 80% of the population, while disagreeing on a great number of issues, are good, thoughtful people who are okay with the reality that they do not have all the answers and are open to conversation and compromise. Within this 80 percent we have democrat and republican; white, black and brown; Christian and Muslim; gay and straight; Cub fan and Cardinal fan. Respectful disagreement occurs in this 80%.

That leaves us with the other 20%. Let’s say they are made up of the same mix of people; however, the disagreement becomes disrespectful. They believe they have the one right and true answer and reduce a complex and beautiful world to black and white, right and wrong.

Maybe it has always been this way; however, today many in the 20% appear to be in positions of power or they have spoken so loudly and so often that those in power pander, cower or submit to these voices.

It is up to the 80% to find their voice and communicate the values that our leaders and our media need to discover once again: empathy and the desire to listen.

I’m Michael Perry, and that’s my perspective.