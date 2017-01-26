A Brother's Advice On Anger

James, the brother of Jesus, proclaims in Chapter 1, verse 19 of his Biblical epistle: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”

Later, in Chapter 3, verses 3-5, he refers to the idea that horses are led by bits put into mouths, and that the largest of ships are steered by the smallest of rudders – both of which he connects to a tongue that makes “great boasts” while reminding us that a “great forest is set on fire by a small spark.”

Consider the case of our outgoing President: Early in his term, the Senate opposition leader vowed to make sure he was not re-elected; a Representative shouted at him on the Capital Floor in a blatant act of disrespect; and countless Americans took the “birther” movement as gospel.

President Obama, however, took the lesson of James seriously: He understood the power of the tongue.

But our incoming President is provoked by a Golden Globe acceptance speech into a temper tantrum. For someone who has claimed to have become a Christian, and was supported by many who also claim that label, he might do well to heed what Jesus’s brother has to say.

In fact, we all may benefit if we listen to James, as he warns in verse 6 of the power of the tongue not only to “corrupt the whole body” but also to “set the whole course of one’s life on fire.”

Rather than fire, let us invite the cooling waters of patience -- and pray our leaders do the same.

I’m Michael Perry, and that’s my perspective.