About That 'Fallback Plan' ...

We’re often encouraged to have a “Plan B” in place, just in case our “Plan A” fails.

At face value, this advice might make sense; but research shows having a Plan B in mind can actually increase chances that your Plan A will fail.

In comparing task performance of people instructed to think of an alternate plan against those who didn’t receive these instructions, researchers found that folks with a “fallback plan” were less likely to achieve their goals than those without one. “Plan B” participants also lost interest in achieving their original goals.

There are a couple of sayings that resonate with this research. The phrase “life isn’t a dress rehearsal” suggests we focus on getting things right the first time. If we walk into a situation doubting that our entrance will be cause for applause, we’ve already started the self-sabotaging thoughts that can influence the final outcome.

A quote from Franklin Roosevelt reminds us “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Creating a backup plan suggests fear of failure is present. When we let fear creep in, our sense of control, autonomy, and self-confidence shrink.

There’s another phrase that needs to become a part of your self-talk … Planning for failure is permission to fail. We believe what we tell ourselves, so remind yourself you have the tools necessary for success.

Don’t build an arsenal of self-sabotaging beliefs and self-talk. A successful future appears when you’re planning for success.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.