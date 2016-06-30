Which Kind Of Solver Are You?

I believe there are two types of people in this world when it comes to problem-solving.

First, there are folks who refuse to give up until they find a solution, whether they find the best solution or not.

The second type recognizes that sometimes you just have to walk away from a problem for a while and allow the solution to find you.

The world might be a better place if more of us fell into the latter category. It turns out that the “eureka moment” is a legitimate phenomenon. Creative solutions actually can bubble up spontaneously where analytical processes have failed.

Sometimes the best answer will jolt you awake while you’re sleeping or out of the bath while you’re bathing.

Our minds are capable of all kinds of cool tricks. Did you know that your brain actually blinks right before a new solution magically appears on your mental screen?

Sometimes the brain just needs to take a breather before the best solution is revealed. It’s no wonder that counting to ten when you’re angry and deep breathing when you’re stressed are so effective. Your body is replicating that mental blink that opens the door for innate insight to guide your response to the issue you’re facing.

So if you’re losing sleep about a problem you’re trying to fix, turn off your brain and give it a break. The best answers often do show up when you’re least expecting them. Whether you’re driving home from the office, soaping up in the shower, or getting in your 10,000 steps, just relax and remember that brilliant ideas will not be forced.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.