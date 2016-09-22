Hugs Can Provide Amazing Results

How would you react to a stranger holding a sign advertising “free hugs” to passers-by? Would you quickly look away and deliberately avoid eye contact, or would you rush over with open arms?

Some of us crave affection and others of us are “touch-me-nots.” However, the older we get, the more hugs we probably need. In fact, research shows that a warm embrace can be both an effective pain reliever and healing agent all in one. Body chemistry is just that awesome.

When you face significant stressors, your body responds by producing cortisol. This hormone slows down the body’s healing process and creates “flashbulb memories” to remind you of what you need to avoid in the future. Cortisol also encourages social connections – like when everyone pulls together in a crisis, or when intimate conversations develop between people stuck in an elevator.

On the flip side, when someone literally reaches out to you when you’re stressed, the body responds by producing oxytocin. This hormone creates a “natural high” that encourages trust, somewhat “dissolves” short-term memory, and simply makes you feel good all over.

Not only that, but research shows that, when oxytocin is coursing through the body, it is actually speeding up the physical healing process. Whether it’s a pat on the back, a hand on your shoulder, or a big old bear hug, physical touch leads to physical healing.

So next time you’re feeling stressed, in pain, or off kilter, don’t be afraid to ask someone for a hug. It may be just what the doctor ordered.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.