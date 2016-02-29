Experience Vs. Stuff? No Contest!

What was the last interesting thing you purchased? Now, think of your most recent compelling experience.

I’m guessing there’s a big difference.



When I was 14 growing up on the East Coast, my father took me to Yankee Stadium. I remember the anticipation as we walked through the concourse and then headed to our seats, the green field and world-famous stadium exploding before my eyes. I can taste the hot dog and the chocolate ice cream cup I ate that night. That experience created in me a memory that will never fade.

However, I don’t have that same recall of toys or games or any interesting “things” I received as a kid. I’m sure there are a few but they certainly didn’t stick with me like that Yankee game has.

We’re bombarded every day by hundreds of advertising images and consumer messages exhorting us to purchase more stuff. What to do?I try to push back. Indeed, I’ve been pleased to see a societal trend developing where people are fighting the consumer frenzy of filling our lives with “stuff” we might temporarily “want” but not really “need.”

Instead, more of us are realizing that experiences are more important than stuff. That holds true with our family, as my wife and I work hard to fill our heads rather than filling our rooms.

To that end, next month I’m taking our soccer-crazed kids to Columbus, Ohio. We’ll see the U.S. Men’s National Team take on Guatemala in a qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup. I’m confident I’m searing into their brains a memory to last a lifetime. And, I’m quite certain it will be seared into mine as well. No stuff will take the place of that.

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.