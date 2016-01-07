Set Achievable Goals And Reach Them

We just had our first real winter storm of the season, and Farm and Fleet have their seed pods out, readying for Spring.

The New Year’s Eve party hats and noise makers have been put away. The last holiday of 2015 is gone; we have started over with new resolutions.

Right about now, I hear the thud of resolutions made for 2016 being dumped in the dead resolution bin. We all know this, it happens routinely. I have done this myself: I have even done the resolution to make no resolutions!

What are we doing? Here is a different view. Take on something, anything. Make it small, doable, something attainable -- and then simply do it. Don’t try, do (remember Yoda). Success breeds success.

Make a ripple in your life and in the world.

Small things matter: struggle losing ten pounds, lose 10 ounces. Struggle with working out at the gym, work out by walking out your front door. Take five minutes: If five minutes is too long, do two minutes. Find your win, whatever it is.

Don’t wait for another new year; do it today. The past is history; make your news, today.

As for me, my resolution is this: I resolve to not resolve to resolve, therefore, not resolving to not resolve…if you understand this you are in worse shape than you think!

I resolve this: That all our WNIJ listeners have a Blessed and Abundant 2016.

Happy New Year, everyone!!

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.