Just Like The Weather, We Change

As I dug my hands deep into the earth looking for the sweet lovely potatoes that waited, I sensed the coming of fall. Not because the calendar would say the 21st as this week began. Rather I could feel it: the warmth of the sun on my skin and, underneath, the tingling coolness against my skin.

The grapes are a deep purple and, as I plopped one in my mouth, all I could say was – Yum! After the intense heat several weeks ago, I welcome the cooler, more tolerable weather it brings a harboring. Winter is coming, leaves fall singularly from the trees … soon that sound of leaves blowing across the yard will cause me to perk up: Winter is on its way.

Fall and winter, spring and summer, and all they bring – the ever-changing seasons in the Midwest is what keeps me here and where, at least if I get to say, I will remain, watching the seasons roll one after the other.

No matter what the future brings, I am content to know that whatever weather we are having will be gone and replaced by something else. After all, what do we say here? “If you don’t like the weather, wait 20 minutes; it will change.”

I savor each day as it greets me -- green, brown, white, whatever, it is a joy, a wonder … and my gratitude for being awake enough to notice fills me to my core.

Yes, the weather will change … and so will I.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective