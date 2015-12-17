Coyote Symbolizes Human Dilemma

A coyote crossed my path last Friday. He showed up as I was driving through the congested and traffic-packed construction on the I-90 expressway.

The coyote stepped from the brush on the right side of the road and ventured onto the staging area, staring at me. I heard this question, “What are you doing here?” Emancipated and weary eyes asking, “Who are you and what have you done to my wilderness?”

Coyotes have adapted to our changing world and their loss of habitat. The coyote is growing in numbers and has staked its claim in its new world.

I tend to humanize the natural world, making meaning of the coyote’s scrawny frame of matted fur. Its lonely eyes, looking for safe harbor.

Though I cannot say with certainty what the coyote felt, I can only imagine.

What I can say is this: I have hope for the work done in Paris, France, on climate justice. I pray that those in attendance understood that our world is suffering from the way humans play loose and free with the environment. I hope they are willing to do the right thing.

If not, we are doomed. The current political nonsense, budget woes and employment data will be meaningless, for we will have forfeited our place in the natural world in exchange for consuming anything we desire.

So let’s consume this thought: The planet will survive.

The more enduring question is: Will humans survive? Humans made this mess and, hopefully, we will clean it up.

Meanwhile, Vive La France!!

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.