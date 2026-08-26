A Rockford musician is downsizing his store and leaving behind '7,000 square feet of fun.'

One owner of a Rockford music store will move the store to a smaller space in Loves Park.

Randee's Music, 4116 Morsay Drive, has been at its current location on the east side of Rockford since it was built in 1990, but it's been selling products since the late ‘80s. It started out selling organs, pianos and some guitars.

"It's been about 7,000 square feet of fun," said Randall Lee, one of the owners.

Joel Ross, the other owner will retire. Lee will soon manage a store that’s half the size of the current one.

“So, we're not going to have as many offerings," he said. "So, no electric products, none of the gizmos and gadgets that go with electric guitars, including amplifiers and sustain pedals and all the different kinds of apparatus that guitarists use.”

One reason for the change is because Lee wants to be semi-retired.

“I would like to do more personally, my own music and different parts of that aspect,” he said, “because music is a creative hobby, regardless of if you're playing in a band or if you're at home just enjoying some music.”

Lee said he also wants to teach music to those who are 50 and above.

"I hear the statement, 'Oh, I wish I would have took lessons when I was a kid.' Well, that's a misnomer," he said, "which means essentially they can learn at any age. I've taught people 60, 70 years old."

A lot of consumers are making purchases online these days. This is another reason for the downsizing. The store has a website, but Lee said they are working on making it stronger.

“That really takes a full-time person, so we intend again, I say intend try to do much better in that area because we realize people are buying that way, and they really don't want to drive or walk into a facility like they used to.”

A farewell sale is in progress. The closing will take place mid-September. The new store is located at, 7125 Clinton Road in Loves Park.

