Rockford mayor says he's stepping down

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced on Monday that he will resign at the end of August. According to a statement, he will become the CEO of the Illinois Municipal League. The non-profit represents 1,294 municipalities across Illinois.

McNamara first took office in 2017. He was re-elected in 2021 and won a third four-year term in 2025.

McNamara's last day as mayor will be Aug. 31. According to a post by city government, the Rockford City Council will select one of its members to serve as Acting Mayor starting Sept. 1. Residents will then elect a new mayor on April 6, 2027. That person will complete the remainder of the current term, which ends May 7, 2029.