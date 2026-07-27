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Rockford mayor says he's stepping down

Northern Public Radio | By Guy Stephens
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM CDT
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara
CATALYST DESIGN PHOTOGRAPHY
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City of Rockford Government
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced on Monday that he will resign at the end of August. According to a statement, he will become the CEO of the Illinois Municipal League. The non-profit represents 1,294 municipalities across Illinois.

McNamara first took office in 2017. He was re-elected in 2021 and won a third four-year term in 2025.

McNamara's last day as mayor will be Aug. 31. According to a post by city government, the Rockford City Council will select one of its members to serve as Acting Mayor starting Sept. 1. Residents will then elect a new mayor on April 6, 2027. That person will complete the remainder of the current term, which ends May 7, 2029.
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Guy Stephens
Guy Stephens produces news stories for the station and coordinates the online events calendar, PSAs and arts calendar announcements. In these roles, Stephens helps keep the listening community informed about what is happening at the national and local levels. He has degrees in music and spent several years as a classical host on WNIU. After nearly 20 years with Northern Public Radio, the best description of his job may be "other duties as required."
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