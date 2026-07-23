Sterling to celebrate America 250 with Sterling Street Fest

(This interview has been edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: As many locations continue to celebrate 250 years of America this year, the city of Sterling will now take its turn.

Sterling Street Fest takes place this Saturday in downtown Sterling.

Joining us to discuss the event is Janna Groharing of Sterling Main Street, the organization that hosts Sterling Street Fest.

Janna, thanks for joining us.

Janna Groharing: Thank you.

Sterling will focus on its history through twenty murals that are prominently displayed downtown. What can you tell us about those murals?

Two of the more prominent murals are Major Sterling and Hezekiah Brink, who was the city’s founder. Those murals are two stories tall.

If you enter Sterling from the west, you will see the Adelante mural, which speaks to the city’s Hispanic heritage and how that community plays a part within the city.

I see there is a kid’s zone for youngsters, what is there to keep them entertained?

Two of the big activities are an indoor mini golf course and an inflatable obstacle course.

There will also be a graffiti wall and some other fun activities for the kids to take part in.

There is also a market with a plethora of vendors. How important is it to highlight local business at Sterling Street Fest?

It is a big priority for us because we like to show off what we have in our community.

Downtowns are what make your community unique. We celebrate our businesses and entrepreneurs because that is how this city was made.

We will have over thirty vendors at Sterling Street Fest, plus our shops at Grandon Plaza incubator project will be on display for the day. There are plenty of local entrepreneurs from the community to support that day.

How did Sterling decide to begin an incubator for local businesses?

We had many vacancies in large downtown spaces. If you are a small business that is just starting out, trying to move into 2500 plus square feet is intimidating. The incubator project is a way to help these businesses get started on a smaller scale.

For more information on Sterling Street Fest, where should people go?

Just go to Sterling Main Street Dot Org.

Sterling Street Fest takes place this Saturday in downtown Sterling. Janna Groharing is with Sterling Main Street, which is hosting the event.

Janna, thanks for joining us.

Thank you.