The Women's Baseball World Cup is underway at the Rockford Rivets Stadium

Spectators seated near the Canadian dugout at Rivets Stadium roared to life on Wednesday after a single from player Cassie Matlock earned Canada the first two runs of this year’s tournament.

The inaugural game of this year’s Women’s Baseball World Cup saw Canada defeat Hong Kong in a decisive 13-0 win.

Six international teams are going head-to-head in Loves Park this week to compete for this year's title.

They include Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea and the United States.

Nine games are being held at the Rockford Rivets Stadium from Wednesday, July 22 to Friday, July 24.

Each day is slated to have three games, scheduled at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

This year's two-stage championship is the 10th Edition of the Women's Baseball World Cup hosted by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Rockford, Illinois is widely recognized "The Cradle of Baseball" and a historic epicenter for women’s professional baseball.

The Rockford Peaches were one of the more successful teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) from 1943 to 1954.

As a founding member of the AAGPBL, the Peaches won four league championships in 1945, 1948, 1949, and 1950.

The Rockford Peaches were the subject of the 1992 film A League of Their Own directed by Penny Marshall.

The International Women’s Baseball Center, a Rockford non-profit, is overseeing a three-phase $30 million development plan to create a six-acre museum and activity center.

Phase one dedicated to the restoration and grand re-opening of Breyer Stadium, home of the Rockford Peaches, was completed this month.

Practices for the Women’s Baseball World Cup are being held at the historic Breyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park.