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Smoky air and hot weather spread across northern Illinois and Wisconsin.

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:01 AM CDT
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens

As summer continues to roll on, we see those ever familiar trends of the season.
Heat, humidity, and... drifting smoke?

Wildfires in Canada continue to push smoky air south into the Midwest, as has been the case over the past couple of years.

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens discusses this, plus, some precautions you can take to stay safe as the smoke lingers around the area.

Jurgens also mentions the difference between this recent heat wave and the last heat wave that made its way across the WNIJ listening area earlier this month. He also explains why there were not heat warnings issued for the recent stretch of high temperatures.

You may listen to the full interview with 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier