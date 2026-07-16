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Neil Johnson of the Janesville Gazette discusses recent headlines of southern Wisconsin

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Neil Johnson is the news editor for the Janesville Gazette and discusses recent southern Wisconsin headlines.
Neil Johnson
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Janesville Gazette
Neil Johnson is the news editor for the Janesville Gazette and discusses recent southern Wisconsin headlines.

This week I was joined by Neil Johnson, news editor for the Janesville Gazette, to discuss some recent headlines in southern Wisconsin.

The first topic we discussed was the ongoing push for a data center in Janesville, and the public pushback that comes with it.

Johnson also shares how recent ICE activity around Beloit and Janesville has led to protests and those seeking more answers.

Lastly, we discussed the future of a Janesville elementary school that sustained heavy flooding back in April after strong storms pounded the Janesville area.

Listen to the full conversation with Neil Johnson in the link above and check out his work over at gazettextra.com.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier
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