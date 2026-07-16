Neil Johnson of the Janesville Gazette discusses recent headlines of southern Wisconsin

This week I was joined by Neil Johnson, news editor for the Janesville Gazette, to discuss some recent headlines in southern Wisconsin.

The first topic we discussed was the ongoing push for a data center in Janesville, and the public pushback that comes with it.

Johnson also shares how recent ICE activity around Beloit and Janesville has led to protests and those seeking more answers.

Lastly, we discussed the future of a Janesville elementary school that sustained heavy flooding back in April after strong storms pounded the Janesville area.

Listen to the full conversation with Neil Johnson in the link above and check out his work over at gazettextra.com.