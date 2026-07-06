The Pec Playhouse Theatre will celebrate its new space this month

Five years ago, a Pecatonica theater's roof collapsed due to snow and ice. This month the groundbreaking for its new location will take place.

Laurie Miller is the treasurer and capital campaign manager for the Pec Playhouse Theatre. She said since the collapse, they’ve had to do smaller plays at churches.

“The new theater has a little bit larger stage," she said. "So, it'll be great for, you know, large scale musicals and large casts. We’re really excited about, about that.”

The “Miracle on 3rd Street – Rebuild Pec Playhouse” campaign goal was $1.75 million. This goal was exceeded but the theater still needs more funds because costs have gone up over the past two years. So, they will have a completion campaign.

“It will be [for] things like stage curtains and soundproof commercial grade carpeting," Miller said, "and the types of things you need, interior in the building."

The new location, 202 W. 3rd Street in Pecatonica, was an old industrial building before the theater purchased it in 2024. The theater also purchased the building adjacent to it.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on July 15.

Miller said the goal is to have the first show in the new space in spring of 2027.

