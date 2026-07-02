DeKalb County to celebrate America's 250 on July 8

Jason Cregier: Across the nation from the smallest town to the biggest city, we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

In DeKalb County a celebration for the nation will be held on July 8 at the grounds of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore, Illinois with the “One County, One Nation: America 250 Ceremony.”

Here to discuss the event is Ashley Hughes, communication director for DeKalb County Government. Ashley, thanks for joining us.

Ashley Hughes: Thanks for having me, I am so excited to be here.

How do you kick off an event as grand as this one?

We will start with a veteran’s photo.

We are asking all DeKalb County veterans to join us to create an impressive photo.

Will there be photos from the beginning of DeKalb County to now? Something to show the growth from then to now?

There will be some of that, most of the historical aspect will be highlighted at the DeKalb County History Center. They have done a fabulous job highlighting the county’s history, specifically through their “We the People” exhibit.

DeKalb County government is overseeing the celebration, while the history center is taking care of the historic aspect of America 250.

A highlight of our celebration includes the reading of the Declaration of Independence, which will occur across the nation at the same time on that day.

I am glad you mentioned that what makes DeKalb County’s reading of the Declaration of Independence special.

Many of our readers on that day are our YEP students from the DeKalb County Community Foundation, We are trying to engage the youth in our community to remember this moment in time.

And there will be an air show too, correct?

Our partners at the DeKalb Municipal Airport and Illinois Aviation Academy have been instrumental in helping us pull off an air show.

There will be two sweeps made while a student from Hinckley-Big Rock school district sings the national anthem.

Are you still in need of volunteers for the event?

We are always looking for volunteers.

Please contact me for information on volunteering.

Downtown Sycamore is so picturesque, how will this add to the celebration?

I do think the DeKalb County Courthouse grounds is the perfect location for the event.

There is so much on the schedule for the day: A magic show, balloon artists, face painting, hot dogs, a military car show…

And a Civil War Reenactment too?

That will be set up on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse. It will begin with a gun salute, and the reenactors will be ready to discuss with the public how they do a reenactment.

For anyone looking for more information on the “One County, One Nation: America 250 Ceremony,” where should they go?

The DeKalb County Government’s Facebook page and at our website as well.

The “One County, One Nation: America 250 Ceremony” takes place on Wednesday, July 8, on the grounds of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore, Illinois.

Ashley Hughes is the communications director for DeKalb County Government.

Ashley, thanks for joining us.

Thank you, see you all on July 8!

For Ashley Hughes, I am Jason Cregier. This is WNIJ.