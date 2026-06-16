Heavy rains and strong storms possible again for Stateline, northern and central Illinois

Less than a week after heavy rains, devastating winds, hail, and tornadoes swept across a swath of northern and central Illinois, another system of strong storms may be in store.

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins us to break down what we may see in the forecast for the WNIJ listening area.

Flood risks are one area of concern for much of northern Illinois, after many of its waterways absorbed substantial amounts of rain last week. Jurgens says that the Stateline region and Rockford could see another round of heavy rains.

Another area of concern is the possibility of more tornadoes in north central and central Illinois. This comes just days after tornadoes touched down in the area.

For a full report on what to expect from tomorrow’s weather, listen to John Jurgens’ full forecast in the link above.