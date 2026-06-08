KIDS COUNT data ranks Illinois 7th in the nation in education

The latest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation's KIDS COUNT data book ranked Illinois seventh in the nation for education.

It was the Illinois’ best-ever education position in the annual report.

Loukisha Pennix is with the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, which is partnering with the foundation in Illinois.

“What I can say," she said, "is the state takes early care and education, and the education of the youngest amongst us, as one of the highest priorities of the state."

The report looks at dozens of indicators including high school graduation rates, standardized test scores, and chronic absences.

Illinois earned particularly high marks in 8th-grade math proficiency and preschool enrollment.

But, Pennix says, there are still significant challenges. Even though it was high, there was a drop in access to early care and education, which means fewer students ready for school.

Child and teen mortality is also still much higher than pre-pandemic, and it’s increased at a greater clip than the national average.

"We have to do the investment up front," said Pennix. "That's what I want lawmakers to remember: we have to invest in them now, so that long term they are self-sufficient, they're resilient, they're healthy, and they're whole.”

The state finished 20th in overall child well-being; a slight dip from last year. Along with education, the report analyzes topics like economic well-being, health, and family and community context.

