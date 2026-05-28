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Restoring the Geneva Grotto's glory | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer Tritt
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:57 AM CDT
Dan Libman
/
WNIJ

Thousands drive past it every day, but only a few lay eyes on it. It's the Geneva Grotto. And nearly a century after it was built by local Catholic priests, the mosaic and stone structure is returning to serve as a connection between the faithful and their God.

Dan Libman
/
WNIJ

Deep in the woods of Geneva, Illinois – and just moments away from the headquarters of Kane County government – lies an elaborate stone and mosaic grotto. The nearly hundred year old religious structure has been restored after decades of abuse and neglect.

In this month’s Under Rocks podcast, our team heads into the woods to meet up with two of the volunteers who are bringing the Geneva Grotto back to life: Bob McQuillan and Patrick Murtaugh.

This episode was produced by WNIJ at NOrthern Illinois University by Dan Libman and Spencer Tritt with additional editing by Susan Stephens. Got an idea for an Under Rocks adventure? Tell us! rocks@niu.edu

Dan Libman
/
WNIJ
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WNIJ News Under Rocks
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt