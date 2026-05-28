Restoring the Geneva Grotto's glory | Under Rocks podcast

Dan Libman / WNIJ

Deep in the woods of Geneva, Illinois – and just moments away from the headquarters of Kane County government – lies an elaborate stone and mosaic grotto. The nearly hundred year old religious structure has been restored after decades of abuse and neglect.

In this month’s Under Rocks podcast, our team heads into the woods to meet up with two of the volunteers who are bringing the Geneva Grotto back to life: Bob McQuillan and Patrick Murtaugh.

This episode was produced by WNIJ at NOrthern Illinois University by Dan Libman and Spencer Tritt with additional editing by Susan Stephens. Got an idea for an Under Rocks adventure? Tell us! rocks@niu.edu