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Meteorologist Mark Henderson reflects on first year of weather hub

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Former Rockford TV meteorologist Mark Henderson has a new home, Mark Henderson's Weather Hub
Mark Henderson's Weather Hub
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Mark Henderson
Former Rockford TV meteorologist Mark Henderson has a new home, Mark Henderson's Weather Hub, which is about to celebrate its first anniversary.

Today we check in with a voice and face synonymous with weather forecasting across the Stateline.

Mark Henderson will celebrate one year of his independent venture, Mark Henderson’s Weather Hub, on June. 9.

Henderson was let go from WIFR-TV, one year ago today, on May. 28, 2025, after 22 years with the station.

In my chat with Henderson, he reflects on that moment and how it led to the beginning of his current venture, which Henderson said has changed his life for the better.

Besides running his own independent weather service, Henderson has also accepted a role with his hometown.

He now is the Community Development Director.

When not helping to encourage community engagement in Rockton or updating his online followers with daily weather forecasts and severe weather updates, Henderson takes his act on the road.

Mark Henderson’s Weather Hub has also been part of community interviews, live on site promotional opportunities and much more.

Plus, it also allows him the ability to engage with the public more often than he did with conventional tv.

Overall, Mark Henderson shares that life is good.

Check out the full-length interview in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier
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