Meteorologist Mark Henderson reflects on first year of weather hub

Today we check in with a voice and face synonymous with weather forecasting across the Stateline.

Mark Henderson will celebrate one year of his independent venture, Mark Henderson’s Weather Hub, on June. 9.

Henderson was let go from WIFR-TV, one year ago today, on May. 28, 2025, after 22 years with the station.

In my chat with Henderson, he reflects on that moment and how it led to the beginning of his current venture, which Henderson said has changed his life for the better.

Besides running his own independent weather service, Henderson has also accepted a role with his hometown.

He now is the Community Development Director.

When not helping to encourage community engagement in Rockton or updating his online followers with daily weather forecasts and severe weather updates, Henderson takes his act on the road.

Mark Henderson’s Weather Hub has also been part of community interviews, live on site promotional opportunities and much more.

Plus, it also allows him the ability to engage with the public more often than he did with conventional tv.

Overall, Mark Henderson shares that life is good.

Check out the full-length interview in the link above.

