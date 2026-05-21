Aurora therapist offers help that expands outside of his job description

An Aurora therapist is expanding his support by offering more than just his words.

Quintin Ingram works at Family Counseling Services. He said he refers clients to other places for food and other needs, but he wanted to make things easier.

“I kind of just thought," he said, "...why not have something here, you know, something on site.”

He came up with the idea of having a pantry. It started over a year ago with just a few donated items but has gotten bigger. A space that resembles a closet was created by maintenance technician Mario Valazquez. It has clothes, toys, nonperishable food and other items.

Ingram said barriers like not having basic needs can impact one’s mental health.

“So, we're kind of trying to, like, just start with the basics, you know," he said, "to be able to provide anything we can to help clients, you know, reach their full potential.”

Clients are given the option to go to the pantry during their visit.