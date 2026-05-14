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New book inspired by the Rockford foster care system

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:25 PM CDT
Alan León.

A Rockford writer compiled stories from many creatives last year but this year she’s sharing her own. The book is set to be released on Friday, May 15.

Rachel León edited The Rockford Anthology, a book comprised of short stories and poems by local writers. Now she has her own book. “How We See the Gray,” is a novel that focuses on the Rockford foster care system.

“The novel, at its core is about trying to do better,” she said. “And I think that really is a very Rockford vibe.”

León has worked in the foster care system for about two decades. She said there’s a lot of systemic issues in foster care and it’s important to show all sides of the coin.

“There's so many beautiful acts of care," León said, "and people showing up for others, in really beautiful and unexpected ways."

León started writing the book 15 years ago. Northwestern University Press, Curbstone Books is the publisher.

A launch party for the novel will take place at 5:01 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Maze Books. León said 5:01 is a reference from the book.
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Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose