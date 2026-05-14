New book inspired by the Rockford foster care system

A Rockford writer compiled stories from many creatives last year but this year she’s sharing her own. The book is set to be released on Friday, May 15.

Rachel León edited The Rockford Anthology, a book comprised of short stories and poems by local writers. Now she has her own book. “How We See the Gray,” is a novel that focuses on the Rockford foster care system.

“The novel, at its core is about trying to do better,” she said. “And I think that really is a very Rockford vibe.”

León has worked in the foster care system for about two decades. She said there’s a lot of systemic issues in foster care and it’s important to show all sides of the coin.

“There's so many beautiful acts of care," León said, "and people showing up for others, in really beautiful and unexpected ways."

León started writing the book 15 years ago. Northwestern University Press, Curbstone Books is the publisher.

A launch party for the novel will take place at 5:01 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Maze Books. León said 5:01 is a reference from the book.

