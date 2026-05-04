Some Rockford middle schoolers are learning the art of beauty



Think back to middle school. Maybe you were a part of the drama club or on the debate team. One Rockford school has a club that not only boosts students’ confidence but also enhances their appearance.

It was a Tuesday afternoon at Flinn Middle School and the halls were jam-packed with students making their way out of the building.

Most are headed home, but some stuck around for the Hair 2 Beauty Club. On this day, more than two dozen students showed up. The class was a mix of ethnicities, including Black, white and Hispanic girls. Because of this, the girls are taught how to style different hair textures.

Tionna Lambert is the school’s registrar and organizer of the club. She’s a licensed cosmetologist who started doing hair in middle school. And today, she’s doing middle schoolers’ hair.

“When they have a hair crisis,” Lambert said, “I take them around the corner from my desk and fix their hair. So, I've done anything from edges to ponytails to full head of braids to fixing locs.”

When Lambert mentioned edges, she was referring to a smoothing technique around the hairline. This is also known as “laying down edges.” The process involves applying hair gel for a smooth finish.

Lambert’s attention to students’ hair got parents talking. They approached her about creating a beauty club.

“I had to go to the building principal of the school," she said. "I spoke with one of the teachers here, and he was like, ‘I don't know,’ …and he [the principal] gave me the green light. He was like, absolutely. It went to board for us to get approved to do it.”

Yvonne Boose

Lambert said the school helped with supplies. Donors gave the club a styling chair, hair tools and products as well as providing their services.

People from The Cosmetology and Spa Academy drop in occasionally. And Lambert has brought in a barber and other beauty experts.

That day it was Samantha Hart — a realtor, but hairstyling is one of her hobbies. She set out a few mannequin heads across the middle of a long table.

“Today it's a little bit of learning how to French braid,” she said, “because that's the basis of crocheting hair into your head. So, the ones who want to learn how to French braid, and then the ones who already know how to French braid, I'm just showing them how to crochet the hair in and how to take it out.”

You may be thinking of yarn when you hear the word crochet, but this is all about hair. The technique is done by adding synthetic or natural hair to the client’s own hair. The tool is made differently from a standard crochet needle. It has a hook latch that closes.

Yvonne Boose Samantha Hart demonstrating how to do crochet braids.

“We actually latch the hair weave to the hook and pull it under the French braid,” Hart added, “so we have a little bit more control with the hair than you would with the yarn when you're crocheting.”

Eighth grader Na’Layziah Morrow is Lambert’s club assistant. She joined the beauty club last year. Her mom and cousin taught her how to style hair, but she wanted to learn more. Her favorite style to do is called a “sew in.” This is where the client’s hair is braided and instead of hair being “crocheted” into the braid, it is sewn in with a special type of thread.

“And then after you sew it into your braids,” she explained, “you have like a part in the front where you don't braid, and then you hot comb it and stuff like that, and then you'll curl it or leave it straight.”

Sixth grader Amina Rios Quinones has learned how to braid and put her hair into updos. But hairstyling isn’t the only skill she has picked up.

“I'm learning," Amina said, "how to interact with other people and how to, like, talk with other people on how to do the hair, or, like, help them with the advice."

The students learn other beauty techniques like microblading, a semi-permanent eyebrow technique. The club leader listed a few more.

“Last week we learned how to put on acrylic nails,” Lambert said. “We also learned how to do eyelashes. They've done it on each other. I've done it on the students.”

“I can do nails — well, a little bit of nails,” said sixth grader Tariya Rosario.



Her favorite thing to do is to add fake nails with an acrylic overlay.

“You got to glue it on first," she said. "You [have] got to file it down. And then it's like this stuff, like this powder stuff, and you dip it in this, like this watery stuff. And then you dip it in the powder, and you lightly put it on there.”

After it hardens, more filing is done to make the nails smooth.

Lambert said she’s shocked at how much last year’s students have grown.

Amina, one of the sixth graders, says learning how to put her hair up gives her confidence because she knows how to make it look nice.

Hart keeps coming back to teach the girls because she says it's important for them to learn how to do their own hair.

“They need to know how to be able to do the basics,” she said, “the minimum, or even if it's a desire to go further and do more people's hair, you got to start somewhere.”

Last year the club had about 40 members. This year it’s around 60.

