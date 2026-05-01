Poetically Yours - "Red Box Banquet Meal" - workshop writing prompts

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. This week’s poet is Jenny Bienemann.

Bienemann is a singer, songwriter and poet. In 2018, Bienemann wrote a book called “Haiku Milieu.” She had her friends pick a poem out of the book and asked them to write a poem about it.

A few years ago, her book “Sundays with Jenny” was released. She recently published “The Comeback” a tiny haiku milieu book.

Bienemann posts haikus on social media and has a website also named “Haiku Milieu." An email goes out each Sunday. Poets are invited to submit their own haikus that can be featured on this platform. Bienemann attended the WNIJ Poetically Yours Poetry workshop on April 25. During this workshop, writers were given writing prompts. Bienemann’s prompt was “Red Box Banquet Meal.”

This is a haiku chain poem. Each stanza has the Haiku format of five syllables in the first line, seven syllables in the second and five syllables in the third.

Red Box banquet meal

who says you can't have it all

just heat and enjoy

Made for microwave

though, the oven can work too

just not air fryers

That is the first choice

that has been taken from you

for your convenience

The ingredients

you didn't choose those either

You only choose taste

now with the great taste

of all natural chicken breast

just not with chicken

How much would you pay

to make fewer decisions

Banquet wants to know

Convenience it takes

while pretending it's giving

is a charlatan.

Hey, if convenience

has constraints I didn't choose

it's not convenient.